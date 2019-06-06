Hollywood studios could shun North over DUP’s conservatism
Successful film industry at risk of being drawn into America’s social battlegrounds
Liam Cunningham in Game of Thrones which is filmed in the North. ‘For Northern Ireland, where same-sex marriage remains unlawful, a rather obvious disaster is now waiting to happen.’ Photograph: HBO
In 2016, a threatened Hollywood boycott stopped the US state of Georgia enacting a “religious freedom” Bill that would have exempted public employees from having to recognise same-sex marriage.
The Bill was blocked by Georgia’s governor after film and TV studios, led by Disney, said they would not work in a state with discriminatory laws.