Higgins is ideal to guide Ireland through tricky centenaries
President’s second term would cover anniversary of War of Independence and Civil War
President Michael D Higgins at the Béal na Bláth commemoration in 2016. Speaking of the upcoming anniversaries, he said: “We will need to display courage and honesty as we seek to speak the truth of the period, and in recognising that, during the War of Independence, and particularly during the Civil War, no single side had the monopoly of either atrocity or virtue.” Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
It seems increasingly clear that, as with the electorate, most of our politicians would like to see President Michael D Higgins serve a second term from next November.