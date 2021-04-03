Harry McGee: Hotel quarantine exposed as complete charade
Coveney disingenuous to suggest law not intended for countries where Irish live
Travellers board a bus at Dublin airport as part of the mandatory quarantine regime: Category 2 selection does not distinguish between Covid-19 hotspots in the EU and the rest of the world. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
So what has Austria ever done to us?
When the travel advisory group of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) added 43 countries to the list of 33 countries listed as Category 2, it caused conniptions within Government.