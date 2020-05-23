Going anywhere nice this year? Just back to the 1970s, thanks
After 10 weeks of abnormality, a belt of the crozier will no longer be enough
People walk past a billboard in Dublin which is part of the Government’s In This Together campaign. Governments around the world are starting to worry about how to keep the public onside during the long, divisive, fretful months ahead. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
If there were any taxi drivers or hairdressers around to make small talk, they would be enduring a lot of very short, very dull conversations. None of us are going anywhere nice this year.
The only place we’re headed is back to the 1970s, a time before package holidays or Ryanair flights, when ham sandwiches, a flask of tea and a 99 on Tramore beach is as exotic as it gets.