Fintan O’Toole: Women die while outrage after outrage fails to shift attitudes
Women’s health is a matter of faith and the medical and political authorities must be believed without question
In all the justifiable outrage about the failures of the State’s cervical cancer screening programme brought to light by Vicky Phelan’s legal action, we must not lose sight of the brutal truth that unnecessary death is a systemic question. Photograph: Collins Courts
Karl Marx famously claimed that everything in history happens twice – the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce. But when it comes to women’s health, Ireland seems to have developed its own variant on this theme: the first time as tragedy and the second time as tragedy – and the fourth and the fifth.