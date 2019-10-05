If Brexit is a soap opera, which soap opera is it? It has to be an English one, of course, and not one of your trendy, niche, late-night cleveralities either – whatever else we can say about Brexit, it is a saga for a mass audience. It is daytime TV with wobbly sets, incredible characters and wildly erratic plot lines.

So the shortlist really comes down to two: Crossroads and Emmerdale. These are two long-running soaps that found themselves in deep trouble because the writers had lost the plot and audiences were in equal measure perplexed and bored.