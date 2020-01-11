What is the greatest single performance in the Irish theatre in the last 25 years? A silly question, perhaps. But if I had to answer it, I would say it was Donal McCann playing Thomas Dunne in Sebastian Barry’s tragedy The Steward of Christendom at the Gate Theatre in Dublin in 1995.

And I would not be alone in that: McCann’s infinitely poignant embodiment of an old man in an asylum, haunted by the memory of his dead son, was one of those events that leave a permanent mark on the minds of most of those who encounter it.