Fintan O’Toole: What is at stake when the US votes on Tuesday? Almost everything
From climate change to autocracy, victory or defeat for Donald Trump will shape our world
US president Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Des Moines International Airport. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images
The playwright Tom Murphy said that the most important question to ask about any drama is: what is at stake? When it comes to next Tuesday’s presidential and congressional elections in the US, the obvious but unhelpful answer is: everything.
The moment seems so obviously crucial that it can be hard to keep track of the reasons why this election matters so much, both to the US and to the world.