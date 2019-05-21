Fintan O’Toole: We must vote for survival of our species on Friday
Our MEPs have a dire record on climate change. We must put it at top of EU agenda
School students in Athens take part in a demonstration to raise awareness about climate change. Photograph: Getty Images
Friday’s elections for the European Parliament are all about survival. Not the Darwinian struggle for the survival of the fittest politician but the survival of our species. Children born this year will, with luck, live into the next century. But how lucky does that make them really?
Unless we act collectively, radically and consistently now, we are bringing children into a suicidal culture. The future we are planning for them is one of the mass extinction of species and the destruction of all the ecosystems on which humanity depends for its continued existence.