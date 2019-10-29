While 39 people were dying in a trailer in Essex, the fruit was rotting on the trees in Kent. Sixteen million apples have been left as a windfall for the foxes and the worms. Autumn in England may be John Keats’s “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness”, but the blueberries and the strawberries and the raspberries are being left for the birds.

The mercenary army of migrant labourers from eastern Europe that English farmers rely on has not taken the field this year, deterred by the fall in the value of sterling and the uncertainties of Brexit. Only when they are not there do such people matter. Only when they die on land, near to us, (drowning in the sea does not count) do they have names, like Pham Thi Tra My, who texted her mother in rural north Vietnam: “I’m sorry Mum. My journey abroad hasn’t succeeded. Mum, I love you so much! I’m dying because I can’t breathe.”