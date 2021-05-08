Fintan O’Toole: We cannot have proper sex education while Catholic Church controls schools
Government pretending it can create national curriculum that respects LGBTI+ sexuality
The Catholic Church has just published Flourish, a new programme for relationships and sexuality education (RSE) in primary schools
We need to have that little chat. The one about the birds and the bees. Specifically, we need to talk about sex education and who gets to control it. I know it’s awkward and a little embarrassing. But it’s time. Funny changes have been going on in the body politic and we can’t ignore them anymore.
It’s about what happens when the church and the State love each other very much and cuddle up very close and then begin to drift apart, but neither of them wants to be honest about it. So they both go on pretending that this is still a hundred years ago when they first met.