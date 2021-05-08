Fintan O’Toole: We cannot have proper sex education while Catholic Church controls schools

We need to have that little chat. The one about the birds and the bees. Specifically, we need to talk about sex education and who gets to control it. I know it’s awkward and a little embarrassing. But it’s time. Funny changes have been going on in the body politic and we can’t ignore them anymore.

It’s about what happens when the church and the State love each other very much and cuddle up very close and then begin to drift apart, but neither of them wants to be honest about it. So they both go on pretending that this is still a hundred years ago when they first met.