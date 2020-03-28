Fintan O’Toole: We are learning how much we rely on low-paid workers

The coronavirus pandemic exposes that those who keep us alive are deeply undervalued

Fintan O'Toole

‘The women and men who are keeping the supermarkets going most probably make about €13 an hour.’

‘The women and men who are keeping the supermarkets going most probably make about €13 an hour.’

“You’ll end up sweeping the streets.” Or: “You’ll only be good for stacking shelves.” These were the warnings against idleness flung at generations of youths by teachers and parents. They meant: you’ll amount to nothing.

The jobs they invoked were synonyms for uselessness and failure. In the natural order of things, such contemptible tasks are unworthy of either esteem or reward.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.