He’s at it again. In his end-of-year briefing for political correspondents Leo Varadkar provided a preview of his election slogan for 2020. And it’s going to be the same mindless mantra that saw him home in the Fine Gael leadership election in 2017.

Looking forward to the general election, the Taoiseach said that “part of the reason why we’ll seek a mandate for the next term is so that we can do a lot more for all those people who get up early in the morning, all those people who work really hard and pay a lot of tax”.