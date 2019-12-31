Fintan O’Toole: Varadkar’s vacuous slogan reveals his mean streak

The Taoiseach’s campaign for the election will revive his catchphrase about ‘people who get up early in the morning’

Fintan O'Toole

Varadkar has no interest in or understanding of the lives of people who work in low-paid jobs – to merit his concern one must “pay a lot of tax”. Photograph: Getty Images

He’s at it again. In his end-of-year briefing for political correspondents Leo Varadkar provided a preview of his election slogan for 2020. And it’s going to be the same mindless mantra that saw him home in the Fine Gael leadership election in 2017.

Looking forward to the general election, the Taoiseach said that “part of the reason why we’ll seek a mandate for the next term is so that we can do a lot more for all those people who get up early in the morning, all those people who work really hard and pay a lot of tax”.

