Fintan O’Toole: Truth is Ireland’s vaccine against the Troubles

A while ago, I was writing something about the Troubles. I wanted to check a detail in that great and terrible litany of death, Lost Lives, which was published in 1999 and again in an updated edition in 2004. It is an amazing book, perhaps unique in the world as a record of a conflict in which every death is given its due.

I was away from home and didn’t have the book, so I thought I would buy one online. There is no ebook of Lost Lives. There was a single second-hand copy of the first edition for sale on Amazon for £536.99 (€597.49) and one of the second edition for £525.21 (€584.39).