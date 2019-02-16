Fintan O’Toole: Trump has raised public tolerance for sexual sleaze
Ironically the president gave Jeff Bezos the courage to defy the National Inquirer
Jeff Bezos: the Amazon boss disclosed attempts to blackmail him by the publishers of the lurid tabloid, the National Inquirer. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters
Is there, we must repeatedly ask, anything new about the sleaziness of Donald Trump?
The antics of Trump World, to which we have become inured, did acquire a new dimension when the Amazon boss Jeff Bezos rather sensationally disclosed attempts to blackmail him by the publishers of the lurid tabloid, the National Inquirer.