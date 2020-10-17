Fintan O’Toole: Trump has failed to restore blue-collar America’s lost paradise

Paradise is lost again. The late, great John Prine wrote a lament about the place in western Kentucky where his parents came from. It is actually called Paradise. In the early 1960s, the Peabody coal company moved in: “Then the coal company came with the world’s largest shovel/ And they tortured the timber and stripped all the land. . .”

And in February 2020, the vast Paradise coal mine closed for good – under the president who swore that: “We’re going to put our miners back to work.”