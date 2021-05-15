Fintan O’Toole: Troubles victims deserve the truth – there will be no more prosecutions
It is cruel and dishonest to pretend unsolved crimes will ever see justice in court
The victims of violence during the Troubles deserve both justice and truth. If justice means the prosecution and punishment of the perpetrators, they won’t get it.
To face facts: there has not been a single conviction of a member of the security forces as a result of a “legacy” investigation. The record of such investigations in relation to members of paramilitaries is not much better.