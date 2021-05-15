Fintan O’Toole: Troubles victims deserve the truth – there will be no more prosecutions

It is cruel and dishonest to pretend unsolved crimes will ever see justice in court

Fintan O'Toole

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis has issued a statement in the House of Commons, apologising on behalf of the British government for the events in Ballymurphy 50 years ago in which 10 innocent people were killed. Video: UK Parliament TV

The victims of violence during the Troubles deserve both justice and truth. If justice means the prosecution and punishment of the perpetrators, they won’t get it.

To face facts: there has not been a single conviction of a member of the security forces as a result of a “legacy” investigation. The record of such investigations in relation to members of paramilitaries is not much better.

