Fintan O’Toole: There should be no return to the bonus culture for bankers
Pressure is mounting for top bankers’ pay limits to be lifted. It should be resisted
Anglo Irish Bank: in 2007 David Drumm (left, with chairman Seán Fitzpatrick) was paid €3.3 million, €2 million of it as a bonus for his magnificent stewardship. Photograph: Alan Betson
Ever had that slightly weird sensation of reading a newspaper headline and thinking, Oh, that’s good news? And then you read the story itself and realise it’s actually supposed to be a bad thing.