The one thing standing between the British people and a way out of the shambles in which they find themselves is a misunderstanding of democracy. The exit from Brexit is by way of a second popular vote – anything less would pollute British politics for at least a generation with the toxic taint of betrayal.

But there is a reluctance to go back on the moment when the “people’s will” was expressed, the decisive day of June 23rd, 2016. It is, on the surface, a decent kind of hesitancy: the Brexit vote was an impressive exercise in mass democracy. Civilised politics depend crucially on the willingness of the beaten side to accept the results of a vote they have lost.