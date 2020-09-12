Fintan O’Toole: There is no utopian alternative to the Leaving Cert

The pandemic is a teacher and among the things it has been teaching us about is education itself. Six months ago today, the then taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that “schools, colleges, and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow. Where possible, teaching will be done online or remotely.”

The schools and childcare facilities are now open again and, after this week’s Leaving Certificate results, the colleges are busily allocating places before resuming later this month.