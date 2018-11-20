Fintan O’Toole: ‘There is no future in England’s dreaming’
To get to Brexit, a society has to dream itself into an unexperienced condition
File photograph: Boris Johnson speaking at a rally for the Vote Leave organisation during the Brexit referendum campaign on March 11th, 2016 Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
On Friday morning, trying to get away from Brexit, I got on an exercise machine to mortify the flesh. Fleeing the radio, I turned my iPod on to shuffle.
Up popped a random song that I must have heard before but didn’t remember: Nic Jones singing a ballad about the disillusioning aftermath of a 19th century gold rush: