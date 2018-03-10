Fintan O’Toole: The problem isn’t the SCU. It’s Leo Varadkar
The Taoiseach prefers strategic communications to communicating a strategy
“Leo Varadkar comes from a generation that places an enormous premium on being connected and being in touch, that is locked in the feedback loop of approval.” Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill
John Concannon, head of the Government’s now notorious Strategic Communications Unit (SCU), is not Josef Goebbels. The SCU is not, as one might think from some of the more hysterical Dáil exchanges in recent days, the ministry of truth from George Orwell’s 1984.