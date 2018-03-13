Fintan O'Toole: The populism of the far right is utterly phoney
We need to take the reactionary threat seriously without taking seriously the grandiose self-image of the reactionaries
Steve Bannon, former adviser to president Donald Trump, and Marine Le Pen, president of France’s far-right party Front National (FN), giving a joint press conference during the FN party annual congress on March 10th in Lille. Photograph: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images
‘History”, Steve Bannon told the far-right National Front in Lille last week, “is on our side and will bring us victory . . . Every day we become stronger and they become weaker.” On the surface he seems right.