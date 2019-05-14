Fintan O’Toole: The political class has forgotten everything and learned nothing
Broadband plan designed by same firm, KPMG, that failed to raise alarm about banks
We have a ruling culture that has already forgotten everything that happened so recently. It has “moved on” into a bland technocratic desert where thinking about all big public projects is outsourced because that way no one has to take responsibility for the public good. Photograph: Getty Images
When we think of the madness that is the National Broadband Plan (NBP), of €3 billion of public money for infrastructure that will be owned by a private company, four letters should come to mind: KPMG. For within those four letters is the story of a political class that has forgotten everything and learned nothing.
At stake in the broadband scheme is what Robert Watt, secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure, has called in an official memo “the unprecedented risks associated with this project”.