Fintan O’Toole: The pandemic has crowded out all other anxieties
Sign of the Times survey shows Covid-19’s profound influence on our lives and minds
This has been a dark time, a time of grief, loss and impoverishment. But within it there have been discoveries of deeper bonds with our immediate families, of reconnection with nature. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
The results of the 2021 Sign of the Times survey by Behaviour & Attitudes are published by The Irish Times today. The annual snapshot of Irish life combines quantitative and digital qualitative techniques with B&A published data on the economy, health, technology and shopping. The research was conducted in January and February 2021.
The 2020 Sign of the Times survey was full of omens and presentiments. Sign of the Times is an annual study of Irish life by market research company Behaviour & Attitudes, and last year’s instalment was published by The Irish Times just as the first lockdown was imposed.