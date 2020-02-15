IT HAS BEEN A LONG JOURNEY FROM FIANNA FÁIL MEMBER TO LEADER OF A TRIUMPHANT SINN FÉIN. YET, AFTER TWO DECADES IN PUBLIC LIFE, MARY LOU MCDONALD REMAINS A MYSTERY

Who is Mary Lou? The Sinn Féin leader projects intimacy well enough to have been accorded the ultimate accolade of first-name terms with the electorate: “voting for Mary Lou” was much easier for many people than “voting for Sinn Féin”.

In person, she has a warm, relaxed, easy presence that seems the opposite of enigmatic. In public, she has an abrasive side, but one that is at least as likely to endear her to those who admire a tough-minded woman than it is to alienate the objects of her wrath. She seems straight. We feel we know where we are with her.