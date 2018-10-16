Fintan O’Toole: The DUP is sleeping with the enemies of the union

The little Englanders the DUP has aligned with have no desire to subsidise the North

Fintan O'Toole

Any unionist with a stim of wit would understand that Northern Ireland’s future in the union depends on the Remainers. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Hello, Mrs Mouth, may I introduce you to Mr Money? When we cut to the chase, Arlene Foster’s bluster comes down to a brutal and basic question: will the Little Englanders put their money where the DUP’s mouth is? And there is a brutal and basic answer: not bloody likely.

We are, finally, at the point when Arlene Foster’s “blood red line” must be crossed if a Brexit deal is to be done. The DUP has gambled the union on the belief that the Brexiteers are above all unionists and will never concede to any post-Brexit arrangements that differentiate between Northern Ireland and Britain. In this they are deluded to the point of insanity.

