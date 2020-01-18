If the next government – to be elected on February 8th – serves its full term, it will still be in office in 2025. What voters have to consider, therefore, are not the small inducements they will be offered by the main parties. We should be thinking, rather, about the formidable challenges Ireland will certainly face in the next five years. There will be unpredictable events and unforeseeable crises. But here are 10 big questions that anyone aspiring to government should be able to answer.

How are we going to decarbonise the economy and society? Photograph: John Giles/PA Wire

1 How are you going to decarbonise the economy and society?

Ireland is the second worst performer in the European Union on reducing carbon emissions – after the big coal producer Poland. This actually represents progress – Ireland used to be the very worst.