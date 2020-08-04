Fintan O’Toole: Supreme Court has called time on government waffle

So, Fine Gael fans were thrilled to discover, from a widely circulated picture of a half-naked Richard Bruton, that the former minister for communications, climate action and environment is rather ripped. Well he sure is now. On Friday, he was ripped – to shreds. And those images of him in his briefs seemed to echo Hans Christian Andersen’s story, The Emperor’s New Clothes.

In that story, no one dares to acknowledge that the emperor has no clothes on until an innocent child blurts it out. In our story, the role of the child is played by the seven members of the Supreme Court who delivered what must be one of the most devastating and consequential judgments on the Irish governmental process ever made.