Fintan O’Toole: Somebody McSomebody is spreading Covid in Ireland
We have chosen not to properly track the virus. The result is endless lockdown
Grafton Street in Level 5 lockdown. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Who is most responsible for spreading Covid-19 in Ireland? Somebody McSomebody.
Among the acts of genius in Anna Burns’s great novel Milkman is the way the narrator names people without naming them. One nasty character is called Somebody McSomebody. As it happens, the same reprobate is the villain of our Covid story. He/she/they is to blame for the stubbornly high levels of transmission of the coronavirus.