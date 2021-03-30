Fintan O’Toole: Skipping the vaccine queue is in line with our apartheid health system

On March 19th, Ireland got its first dedicated hospital clinic for treating what is commonly known as long Covid. The virus leaves many people who have recovered from its initial attack suffering a variety of chronic conditions. The new clinic will “offer much-needed care and support to these patients as they continue in their post-Covid recovery journey”.

Except what it will actually offer is care and support to those patients who have the money to pay for private insurance. The clinic is not in a public hospital. It is in the Beacon Hospital in Dublin. I am sure it is an excellent facility, but let’s not kid ourselves – the first test for entry is what Americans call the wallet biopsy. Open the Beacon’s website and you will see prominently displayed in the top right corner a link called Pay a Bill.