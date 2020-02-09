Fintan O’Toole: Seismic election result has changed Irish political landscape

It may be days before the allocation of Dáil seats is complete but we know this: the old political system is finished

Updated: Sun, Feb 9, 2020, 14:13
Fintan O'Toole
Sinn Féin party leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates with her supporters after she takes the Dublin Central constituency on the first count Ben Stansall/AFP

The inevitable cliché after every general election is that the people have spoken. But this time, the message is that, in electoral terms, there is no single “people”.

You don’t have to be very old to remember a time, unquestionably, when there was such a thing as a single political system in Ireland.

