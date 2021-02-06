Fintan O’Toole: Science and stupidity are thriving. Don’t forget common sense
In the fight against Covid, the wisdom of the crowd has been proven right
Two women on an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
One of the problems of the pandemic is that it is too easy to divide our understanding of it between science and stupidity. There is plenty of both. But there is also another kind of thinking: common sense. It needs to be given its due.
Science and stupidity are thriving equally.