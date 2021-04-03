Fintan O’Toole: Racism blinds us to the fact Asia is winning against Covid

Maybe when this is all over, we can address one of the great questions that hangs over responses to the pandemic in the West. It is the question of racism – not just the overt kind, but also the more subtle way that assumptions about ethnic difference shape our collective attitudes.

Why, to put it bluntly, have we been so reluctant to learn from the Asian countries that have managed the pandemic best? Because, somehow, they’re not like us? Has it been more important to maintain that distinction than to save our own lives?