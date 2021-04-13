Fintan O'Toole: Prince Philip - asylum-seeker and citizen of nowhere, but rich and white

It is political correctness gone mad. In their endless quest to undermine simple British patriotism, the woke crowd is now force-feeding its insidious agenda by holding up, as the embodiment of loyalty, tradition and duty, a multicultural asylum seeker.

I refer, of course, to the man born Philippos von Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg, aka Phil the Greek, aka Philip Mountbatten, aka the Duke of Edinburgh. He was a refugee plucked from the Mediterranean. In childhood, he thought of himself as Danish and adhered to the Greek Orthodox church, in which his mother later became a nun. He went to school in Paris and in Baden-Württemberg. Perhaps the biggest influence on his life was his headmaster, Kurt Hahn, a Jewish refugee from Nazi Germany. How utterly, appallingly, European can one man get?