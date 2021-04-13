Fintan O'Toole: Prince Philip - asylum-seeker and citizen of nowhere, but rich and white
A ‘rootless cosmopolitan’ can be the essence of Britishness when it suits the story
Prince Philip in 2006 with the then president, Mary McAleese, for the presentation of the Gaisce Awards at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. Photograph: Eric Luke
It is political correctness gone mad. In their endless quest to undermine simple British patriotism, the woke crowd is now force-feeding its insidious agenda by holding up, as the embodiment of loyalty, tradition and duty, a multicultural asylum seeker.
I refer, of course, to the man born Philippos von Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg, aka Phil the Greek, aka Philip Mountbatten, aka the Duke of Edinburgh. He was a refugee plucked from the Mediterranean. In childhood, he thought of himself as Danish and adhered to the Greek Orthodox church, in which his mother later became a nun. He went to school in Paris and in Baden-Württemberg. Perhaps the biggest influence on his life was his headmaster, Kurt Hahn, a Jewish refugee from Nazi Germany. How utterly, appallingly, European can one man get?