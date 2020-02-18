If I had to sum up in one word why the centre cannot hold in Irish politics, it would be: biopanic. I’ve just used a phrase from WB Yeats but here’s another one: “ ‘And time runs on,’ he said,/ ’And the night grows rough.’ ”

Time is running on for very many Irish voters and accordingly the night has grown rough for the once-invincible duopoly of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. This is not just a political phenomenon – what makes it so profound is that it is also biological. Body clocks are ticking and their alarms are going off.