Fintan O’Toole: Our Government should be a fox. It is actually a snake
In a fast world, our slow government gradually digests issues it swallowed years ago
Labour has had a Bill outlawing so-called “revenge porn” before the Oireachtas since 2017, going nowhere. Now, it’s suddenly urgent and the Government is promising action. File photograph: iStock
Knock knock again. Who’s there this time? The inspector. The inspector who? The inspector who has come to ensure you are taking your statutory breaks, and that your working hours conform to regulations. But I’m working from home. Yes and I am obliged to ensure that your conditions comply with the Organisation of Working Time Act of 1997.
This doesn’t happen, of course. But it is the law. Indeed, it is the only law we have to deal with the most sudden change ever in the nature of our working lives.