Fintan O’Toole: Our Government should be a fox. It is actually a snake

Knock knock again. Who’s there this time? The inspector. The inspector who? The inspector who has come to ensure you are taking your statutory breaks, and that your working hours conform to regulations. But I’m working from home. Yes and I am obliged to ensure that your conditions comply with the Organisation of Working Time Act of 1997.

This doesn’t happen, of course. But it is the law. Indeed, it is the only law we have to deal with the most sudden change ever in the nature of our working lives.