Fintan O’Toole: On this Fourth of July, the American republic is in grave danger
If Donald Trump is not removed from office, Abraham Lincoln’s republic cannot endure
US president-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for an inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on January 19th, 2017. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Donald Trump has taken, in recent months, to comparing himself to “the late, great Abraham Lincoln”.
“I think I’ve done more for the black community,” he recently told Fox News, “than any other president, and let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln.”