Fintan O’Toole: Newstalk’s Irish Times ban is a classic case of ‘cancel culture’

Is “cancel culture” a real thing or just another way to weaponise the self-pity of powerful men? Donald Trump is banking on it to restore his rapidly dissolving presidency.

His last throw of the dice is to define his opponents as brutal authoritarians: “One of their political weapons is ‘cancel culture’ – driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism.”