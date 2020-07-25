Fintan O’Toole: Newstalk’s Irish Times ban is a classic case of ‘cancel culture’
Cancel culture isn’t new, just a new term for an old concept of cynical hypocrisy
Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp remains free to impose arbitrary blanket bans on any group of people it does not like. Photograph: Frank Miller
Is “cancel culture” a real thing or just another way to weaponise the self-pity of powerful men? Donald Trump is banking on it to restore his rapidly dissolving presidency.
His last throw of the dice is to define his opponents as brutal authoritarians: “One of their political weapons is ‘cancel culture’ – driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism.”