Fintan O’Toole: Newstalk’s Irish Times ban is a classic case of ‘cancel culture’

Cancel culture isn’t new, just a new term for an old concept of cynical hypocrisy

Fintan O'Toole

Denis O’Brien’s Communicorp remains free to impose arbitrary blanket bans on any group of people it does not like. Photograph: Frank Miller

Is “cancel culture” a real thing or just another way to weaponise the self-pity of powerful men? Donald Trump is banking on it to restore his rapidly dissolving presidency.

His last throw of the dice is to define his opponents as brutal authoritarians: “One of their political weapons is ‘cancel culture’ – driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism.” 

