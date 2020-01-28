Hovering over the election, there is a great but largely unspoken dilemma. It affects almost everything any government can hope to do, but it is not one the big political parties want to confront.

It is this: in order to be able to spend public money prudently in the long term, the State has to spend a lot more money in the short term. Bluntly, the government has to continue to fund bad policies even while it engineers a shift to better ones.