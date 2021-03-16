Fintan O’Toole: Men need to be scandalised, appalled and outraged by misogynistic violence

Far more attention paid to gangland violence but domestic murders more common

Fintan O'Toole

There was tense scenes and clashes with police during a protest for Sarah Everard and violence against women in central London. Video: Reuters

Violence against women barely exists. It is like radiation – deadly but invisible. Every now and then, a particularly terrible incident forces it to the front. But most of the time, it is the deep background of life. Its very ubiquity makes it imperceptible.

 One of the phrases that hovered over the Troubles was that used in December 1971 by the British home secretary, Reginald Maudling: an acceptable level of violence. The acceptability of everyday violence against women is made manifest by what it is not. It is not news.

