We have some neck. Indeed, the Irish neck is a many-splendoured thing. It is at once incredibly soft and unbelievably hard, as fragile as gossamer and as leathery as an old equestrian’s undercarriage.

The soft neck means we are unusually vulnerable to whiplash injuries. The hard neck allows us to brazen out lavish insurance claims for the pain and suffering they cause us. And this unique combination of qualities means that Irish neck is recognised around the world as an object of rare value. In common with Irish limbs and Irish backs, it fetches a premium price in the courts.