THE BRITISH LABOUR PARTY HAS NO CHANCE OF WINNING A MAJORITY IN THE UK GENERAL ELECTION NEXT WEEK. A LARGE PART OF THIS FAILURE IS JEREMY CORBYN’S

It is a mark of the strangeness of current British politics that an epoch-making election is being contested by two would-be losers. Boris Johnson is prime minister because he led a Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum that, as he assured David Cameron at the time, he expected to be “crushed”.

And Jeremy Corbyn had no real intention of becoming leader of the Labour Party for any great length of time. Historians of the future may struggle to understand how things of such consequence have been determined more by accident than by design.