When we think of the madness that is the National Broadband Plan (NBP), of €3 billion of public money for infrastructure that will be owned by a private company, four letters should come to mind: KPMG. For within those four letters is the story of a political class that has forgotten everything and learned nothing.

At stake in the broadband scheme is what Robert Watt, secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure, has called in an official memo “the unprecedented risks associated with this project”.