Fintan O’Toole: Joe Biden is the US’s mourner-in-chief

Haunted by intimate and public grief, the US president-elect is the most Gothic figure in American politics

This article, The Designated Mourner, was written by Fintan O’Toole for the New York Review of Books in January 2020. Following Biden’s victory in the American presidential election, it is republished here with permission

Mourning becomes Joe Biden. “I have found over the years,” he writes in his best-selling memoir Promise Me, Dad, “that, although it brought back my own vivid memories of sad times, my presence almost always brought some solace to people who have suffered sudden and unexpected loss . . . When I talk to people in mourning, they know I speak from experience.”