Fintan O’Toole: Joe Biden is the US’s mourner-in-chief
Haunted by intimate and public grief, he is the most Gothic figure in US politics
Joe Biden pauses during a campaign speech. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty
This article, The Designated Mourner, was written by Fintan O’Toole for the New York Review of Books in January 2020. Following Biden’s victory in the American presidential election, it is republished here with permission
Mourning becomes Joe Biden. “I have found over the years,” he writes in his best-selling memoir Promise Me, Dad, “that, although it brought back my own vivid memories of sad times, my presence almost always brought some solace to people who have suffered sudden and unexpected loss . . . When I talk to people in mourning, they know I speak from experience.”