Fintan O’Toole: It’s not the public that has Covid fatigue – it’s the State

The people who are managing the pandemic are only human. And one of the things that happens to humans after six months of relentless pressure is that they become exhausted. This is nothing to ashamed of – if anything, it is evidence of the great effort they have put in. But we need to recognise the signs of what is happening: a worrying loss of concentration on what matters.

I know what happens to me when I’m tired but carry on working. I lose focus. I let my mind wander. I disappear down the Google wormhole. I start looking for figures on religious vocations in Ireland and end up reading about the debates on the nature of the Trinity at the Council of Nicea in AD325.