Fintan O’Toole: It is June 24th, 2025 – and Brexit has worked
But the reality is that the Brexit fantasists have failed. Only the disruptors are still standing
For Dominic Cummings, the prime minister’s special adviser, Brexit is a wrecking ball aimed at the British institutions he despises: parliament, the judiciary, the Tory Party, the civil service, the BBC, Oxbridge. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images
It is June 24th, 2025 and Britons are celebrating their 10th annual Independence Day. They have so much to celebrate. The United Kingdom is now Europe’s foremost knowledge-based economy.
It leads the world in biotech, law, education, the audio-visual sector and financial services and it is the global software design capital. New industries, from 3D printing to driverless cars, have sprung up around the country. Older industries like steel production and shipping have revived remarkably.