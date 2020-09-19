Fintan O’Toole: It is June 24th, 2025 – and Brexit has worked

It is June 24th, 2025 and Britons are celebrating their 10th annual Independence Day. They have so much to celebrate. The United Kingdom is now Europe’s foremost knowledge-based economy.

It leads the world in biotech, law, education, the audio-visual sector and financial services and it is the global software design capital. New industries, from 3D printing to driverless cars, have sprung up around the country. Older industries like steel production and shipping have revived remarkably.