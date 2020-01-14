Fintan O'Toole: Is Election 2020 just a rerun of Pets Win Prizes?
Our politicians think we are not interested in long-term policies. The election will test if their cynicism is justified
The main parties don’t have a very high opinion of our aspirations. They think we’re lying when we claim to want a better society. How do we know this? Just follow the money. File photograph: Alan Betson
As we head into a general election we might ask ourselves three questions. What do we want? What do our political leaders think we want? And are the answers to the first two questions the same?
The main parties don’t have a very high opinion of our aspirations. They think we’re lying when we claim to want a better society. How do we know this? Just follow the money. It goes to where they think our hearts really are.