Fintan O’Toole: Ireland should go along with fiction that UK's Brexit damage limitation is victory

For some terrible sin in a previous life, I was condemned, in this one, to be a follower of the English football club, Nottingham Forest. The well of misery is bottomless, but perhaps the worst moment was an 8-1 home defeat by Manchester United in February 1999.

In his post-match interview, our hapless manager, Big Ron Atkinson, a football equivalent of Boris Johnson, said: “We said beforehand that we’d be bright and attractive, and there you are: a nine-goal thriller.”